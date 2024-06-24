Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. Takes Position in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 14,995 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $905,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. &PARTNERS lifted its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. &PARTNERS now owns 6,291 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 873 shares during the last quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC lifted its position in CMS Energy by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 37,871 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,285,000 after buying an additional 2,163 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank boosted its stake in CMS Energy by 1.4% in the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 51,807 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,126,000 after buying an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd grew its position in CMS Energy by 5.4% during the first quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 2,607,102 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $157,313,000 after acquiring an additional 134,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 21.5% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,288 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.57% of the company’s stock.

CMS Energy Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of CMS traded up $1.37 on Monday, hitting $60.92. 606,802 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,457,654. CMS Energy Co. has a one year low of $49.87 and a one year high of $63.76. The company has a market capitalization of $18.16 billion, a PE ratio of 18.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.35.

CMS Energy Dividend Announcement

CMS Energy ( NYSE:CMS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 12.83% and a net margin of 13.19%. The company’s revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CMS Energy Co. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is 62.80%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on CMS. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $61.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on CMS Energy from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. UBS Group lowered CMS Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on CMS Energy from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price objective on CMS Energy from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.00.

Insider Transactions at CMS Energy

In related news, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 1,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.98, for a total transaction of $99,986.66. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 68,330 shares in the company, valued at $4,098,433.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Jon E. Barfield sold 2,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.79, for a total transaction of $143,464.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $884,859.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 1,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.98, for a total value of $99,986.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,330 shares in the company, valued at $4,098,433.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,027 shares of company stock worth $365,651 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

CMS Energy Profile

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

