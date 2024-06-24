Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. Takes Position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL)

Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 274,632 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $10,568,000. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index comprises about 2.1% of Lloyd Advisory Services LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FDL. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index in the fourth quarter worth $79,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index in the fourth quarter worth $93,000. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index in the fourth quarter worth $121,000.

Get First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index alerts:

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Price Performance

Shares of FDL traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $38.75. The stock had a trading volume of 272,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 729,503. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $37.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.06. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index has a 12 month low of $31.47 and a 12 month high of $39.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a PE ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.73.

About First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.