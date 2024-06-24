Loomis AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LOIMF) Sets New 1-Year Low at $24.24

Posted by on Jun 24th, 2024

Loomis AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LOIMF)'s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $24.24 and last traded at $24.24, with a volume of 30 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $24.24.

Loomis AB (publ) Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Loomis AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LOIMF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Loomis AB (publ) had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 10.98%. The company had revenue of $697.83 million for the quarter.

About Loomis AB (publ)

Loomis AB (publ) provides solutions for the distribution, payments, handling, storage, and recycling of cash and other valuables. The company offers a range of solutions for cash in transit, cash management services, foreign exchange services, automated teller machines, automated solutions, and international valuables logistics, as well as operates Loomis Pay, a payment service that enables processing of various types of payment methods, such as card, cash, and digital alternatives.

