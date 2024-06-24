Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Bought by Doliver Advisors LP

Doliver Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 270.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,680 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,146 shares during the quarter. Doliver Advisors LP’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOW. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 7,142.9% in the 1st quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 507 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. True North Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. True North Advisors LLC now owns 1,807 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,992 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 454,247 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $115,710,000 after purchasing an additional 18,738 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LOW traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $228.39. The stock had a trading volume of 3,463,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,458,241. The firm has a market cap of $130.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.34, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $226.11 and a 200-day moving average of $228.22. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $181.85 and a fifty-two week high of $262.49.

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $21.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.14 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 48.52% and a net margin of 8.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.67 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 12.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 24th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 24th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.34%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on LOW. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. StockNews.com downgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Mizuho began coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $280.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $251.33.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

