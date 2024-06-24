Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Stake Boosted by Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc.

Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 7,142.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 507 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,880 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 18,786.5% during the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 106,709 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $23,748,000 after buying an additional 106,144 shares during the last quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 215,442 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $47,947,000 after buying an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 824.6% in the fourth quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP now owns 15,339 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,414,000 after buying an additional 13,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 45,072 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $10,031,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. 74.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE LOW traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $228.39. 3,463,026 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,458,241. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $181.85 and a twelve month high of $262.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $226.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $228.08. The company has a market cap of $130.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.37, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.08.

Lowe’s Companies Cuts Dividend

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $21.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.14 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 48.52% and a net margin of 8.46%. The business’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.67 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 12.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 24th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.34%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on LOW shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $243.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Gordon Haskett restated a “hold” rating and set a $245.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $251.33.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

