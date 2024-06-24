Lundin Gold Inc. (TSE:LUG) Senior Officer Sells C$610,253.42 in Stock

Lundin Gold Inc. (TSE:LUG – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Chester See sold 30,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$20.27, for a total transaction of C$610,253.42.

Chester See also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 10th, Chester See sold 50,000 shares of Lundin Gold stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$20.25, for a total transaction of C$1,012,500.00.

LUG opened at C$20.08 on Monday. Lundin Gold Inc. has a one year low of C$14.23 and a one year high of C$20.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.65, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$19.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$17.65. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.92 and a beta of 1.14.

Lundin Gold ( TSE:LUG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C$0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.33 by C($0.01). Lundin Gold had a net margin of 19.47% and a return on equity of 18.30%. The business had revenue of C$305.68 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lundin Gold Inc. will post 1.6959518 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 25th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. Lundin Gold’s payout ratio is presently 57.29%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LUG. Cormark raised their price objective on shares of Lundin Gold from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Friday, April 19th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Lundin Gold from C$24.75 to C$25.25 in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Veritas Investment Research raised their price objective on shares of Lundin Gold from C$20.90 to C$28.00 in a report on Friday, April 12th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Lundin Gold from C$17.50 to C$21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Desjardins raised shares of Lundin Gold to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lundin Gold presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$22.90.

Lundin Gold Inc operates as a mining company in Canada. The company holds interests in 28 metallic mineral concessions and three construction material concessions covering an area of approximately 64,454 hectares located in Southeast Ecuador. It primary holds 100% interests in the Fruta del Norte gold project that comprising seven concessions covering an area of approximately 5,566 hectares located near the city of Loja in Ecuador.

