Marathon Gold (TSE:MOZ) Trading 5.2% Higher

Shares of Marathon Gold Co. (TSE:MOZ – Get Free Report) rose 5.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.81 and last traded at C$0.81. Approximately 974,783 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 32% from the average daily volume of 737,767 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.77.
Marathon Gold Price Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 8.40, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of C$380.02 million, a PE ratio of -16.20 and a beta of 1.68.
Marathon Gold Company Profile
Marathon Gold Corporation acquires, explores for, and develops mineral resource projects in Canada. The company explores for gold, and precious and base metal deposits. Its flagship property is the Valentine Lake gold property with five mineralized deposits located in Central Region of Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada.
