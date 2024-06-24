Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Match Group from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on Match Group from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Match Group from $43.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Match Group from $47.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Match Group from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.43.

Get Match Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Match Group

Match Group Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MTCH traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $30.80. The stock had a trading volume of 4,537,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,533,069. The company has a market cap of $8.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.46. Match Group has a 1 year low of $27.66 and a 1 year high of $49.24. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $31.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.03.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.04. Match Group had a negative return on equity of 433.59% and a net margin of 19.03%. The business had revenue of $860.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $855.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Match Group will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Match Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTCH. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Match Group by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,421 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Match Group by 44.2% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 414,197 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,226,000 after acquiring an additional 126,930 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Match Group by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,434,071 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $134,530,000 after buying an additional 427,635 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Match Group by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 112,237 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,397,000 after buying an additional 12,946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC raised its stake in shares of Match Group by 88.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 23,044 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $903,000 after buying an additional 10,816 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

Match Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. Its portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Hinge, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Pairs, Plenty Of Fish, Azar, BLK, and Hakuna, as well as a various other brands, each built to increase users' likelihood of connecting with others. Its services are available in over 40 languages to users worldwide.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Match Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Match Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.