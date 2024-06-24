Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) Given Consensus Rating of “Reduce” by Brokerages

Shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.80.

MPW has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Medical Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $2.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. StockNews.com lowered Medical Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 18th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Medical Properties Trust from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Medical Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, March 1st.

Shares of MPW opened at $4.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 3.10. Medical Properties Trust has a 1 year low of $2.92 and a 1 year high of $10.74.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.50%. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -27.03%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Collective Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 16.8% during the first quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 21,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 3,120 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 376,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,850,000 after acquiring an additional 3,322 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association raised its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 9.7% in the third quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 42,220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 3,721 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in Medical Properties Trust by 34.4% during the third quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 14,741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 3,771 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Medical Properties Trust by 112.1% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 7,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 3,819 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospital real estate with 441 facilities and approximately 44,000 licensed beds as of September 30, 2023.

