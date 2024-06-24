MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Sell

MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Monday.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of MediWound in a research note on Thursday, May 30th.

Shares of MDWD traded up $1.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $14.52. 89,564 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 64,804. MediWound has a one year low of $7.10 and a one year high of $19.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.90 and a 200 day moving average of $14.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.52 and a beta of 0.72.

MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.01. MediWound had a negative net margin of 64.24% and a negative return on equity of 21.67%. The business had revenue of $4.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.65 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that MediWound will post -1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MDWD. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in MediWound by 241.6% in the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 132,487 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,888,000 after purchasing an additional 93,705 shares during the period. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MediWound during the fourth quarter worth $803,000. Yelin Lapidot Holdings Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of MediWound by 45.7% during the fourth quarter. Yelin Lapidot Holdings Management Ltd. now owns 125,493 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,276,000 after acquiring an additional 39,348 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of MediWound during the first quarter worth $427,000. Finally, Sargent Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of MediWound by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 109,194 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,111,000 after acquiring an additional 7,125 shares in the last quarter. 46.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MediWound Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes novel, bio-therapeutic, and non-surgical solutions for tissue repair and regeneration in United States, Europe, and internationally. It markets NexoBrid, a biopharmaceutical product for the removal of eschar, a dead or damaged tissue in adults with deep partial- and full-thickness thermal burns to burn centers and hospitals burn units.

