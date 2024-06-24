Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) Receives Overweight Rating from Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Mesoblast from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.67.

Shares of NASDAQ MESO opened at $7.01 on Thursday. Mesoblast has a twelve month low of $1.61 and a twelve month high of $10.24. The firm has a market cap of $800.40 million, a PE ratio of -6.26 and a beta of 3.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.13.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Mesoblast stock. Chase Investment Counsel Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 59,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000. Chase Investment Counsel Corp owned approximately 0.05% of Mesoblast as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Mesoblast Limited engages in the development of regenerative medicine products in Australia, the United States, Singapore, and Switzerland. The company offers products in the areas of cardiovascular, spine orthopedic disorder, oncology, hematology, and immune-mediated and inflammatory diseases. Its proprietary regenerative medicine technology platform is based on specialized cells known as mesenchymal lineage cells.

