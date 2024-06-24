Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Shares Purchased by Perkins Coie Trust Co

Perkins Coie Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 351.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,660 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,849 shares during the quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $1,777,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of META. Madison Wealth Partners Inc increased its stake in Meta Platforms by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc now owns 1,417 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. increased its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. now owns 1,379 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC now owns 8,549 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $4,151,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 670 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 4,895 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,730,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

META stock traded up $4.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $498.91. The company had a trading volume of 13,510,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,601,334. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 2.68. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12 month low of $274.38 and a 12 month high of $531.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $478.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $449.33.

Meta Platforms Dividend Announcement

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The social networking company reported $4.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.32 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $36.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.28 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 32.06% and a return on equity of 32.03%. On average, analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 20.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.49%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on META shares. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $475.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $585.00 to $540.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Roth Mkm lifted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $555.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $550.00 to $535.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $510.05.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Javier Olivan sold 412 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $472.70, for a total value of $194,752.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 15,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,268,235.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Javier Olivan sold 412 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $472.70, for a total value of $194,752.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 15,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,268,235.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Susan J. Li sold 8,951 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.85, for a total transaction of $4,223,529.35. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 74,580 shares in the company, valued at $35,190,573. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 238,223 shares of company stock valued at $115,501,591. Corporate insiders own 13.71% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

