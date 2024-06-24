MetFi (METFI) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $218,553.14

MetFi (METFI) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 24th. Over the last seven days, MetFi has traded down 3% against the US dollar. MetFi has a total market capitalization of $42.20 million and approximately $218,553.14 worth of MetFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MetFi token can now be purchased for about $0.37 or 0.00000613 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

MetFi Token Profile

MetFi’s genesis date was May 20th, 2022. MetFi’s total supply is 497,614,460 tokens and its circulating supply is 114,269,219 tokens. The official website for MetFi is app.metfi.io. The official message board for MetFi is medium.com/@metfi_dao. MetFi’s official Twitter account is @metfi_dao.

MetFi Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MetFi (METFI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. MetFi has a current supply of 497,614,460 with 117,619,851 in circulation. The last known price of MetFi is 0.37387969 USD and is up 0.67 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 11 active market(s) with $195,570.15 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://app.metfi.io.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MetFi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MetFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

