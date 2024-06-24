Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Price Target Raised to $200.00

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Wolfe Research from $150.00 to $200.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Wolfe Research currently has an outperform rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on MU. Argus raised shares of Micron Technology from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley raised Micron Technology from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $98.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, May 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Micron Technology from $122.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Citigroup restated a buy rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on Micron Technology from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Micron Technology presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $147.32.

NASDAQ MU opened at $139.54 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Micron Technology has a fifty-two week low of $60.50 and a fifty-two week high of $157.54. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $125.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.34. The stock has a market cap of $154.52 billion, a PE ratio of -40.45 and a beta of 1.21.

In other Micron Technology news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.57, for a total value of $941,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 719,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $96,762,423.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Micron Technology news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.57, for a total value of $941,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 719,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $96,762,423.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.31, for a total transaction of $4,412,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 158,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,497,041.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 275,446 shares of company stock worth $33,324,533. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MU. Rathbones Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $334,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in Micron Technology during the third quarter worth approximately $198,000. Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in Micron Technology by 8.8% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 177,720 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $12,091,000 after buying an additional 14,405 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Micron Technology by 52.7% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,951 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 1,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its holdings in Micron Technology by 10.9% during the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 16,196 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,102,000 after buying an additional 1,598 shares in the last quarter. 80.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

