Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Acquires Shares of 99,060 Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY acquired a new stake in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 99,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $5,359,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in O. SVB Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Realty Income by 53.8% during the fourth quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 7,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 2,677 shares during the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Realty Income during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $379,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Realty Income by 82.5% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 11,570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $670,000 after buying an additional 5,231 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Realty Income by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,343,159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $77,124,000 after buying an additional 51,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LexAurum Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Realty Income during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. 70.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on O shares. Mizuho increased their price objective on Realty Income from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. KeyCorp started coverage on Realty Income in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Realty Income from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on Realty Income from $67.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.35.

NYSE O traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $53.63. 4,264,114 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,411,159. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The company has a market cap of $46.70 billion, a PE ratio of 49.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.17. Realty Income Co. has a 52 week low of $45.03 and a 52 week high of $64.18.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.87). Realty Income had a net margin of 17.74% and a return on equity of 3.26%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Realty Income Co. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a jul 24 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.263 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st. This is a positive change from Realty Income’s previous jul 24 dividend of $0.26. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is currently 291.67%.

In other news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.23, for a total transaction of $271,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $339,317.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

