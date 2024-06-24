Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Buys 123,659 Shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY boosted its position in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE – Free Report) by 16.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 892,712 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 123,659 shares during the quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY owned approximately 0.45% of OGE Energy worth $30,620,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in OGE Energy by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 11,768 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in OGE Energy by 0.5% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 90,606 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,020,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 178.1% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 762 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 26,988 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $900,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tectonic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 10,616 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. 71.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of OGE stock traded up $0.52 on Monday, reaching $35.85. The stock had a trading volume of 1,016,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,501,044. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.51. OGE Energy Corp. has a 1 year low of $31.25 and a 1 year high of $37.30. The stock has a market cap of $7.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.43.

OGE Energy ( NYSE:OGE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.26). OGE Energy had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 14.63%. The firm had revenue of $596.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $607.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Investors of record on Monday, July 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.418 per share. This represents a $1.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 8th. OGE Energy’s payout ratio is presently 84.77%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on OGE. StockNews.com upgraded shares of OGE Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Barclays boosted their target price on OGE Energy from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Argus lowered shares of OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, OGE Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.60.

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services provider in the United States. The company generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy. In addition, it provides retail electric service to approximately 896,000 customers, which covers a service area of approximately 30,000 square miles in Oklahoma and western Arkansas; and owns and operates coal-fired, natural gas-fired, wind-powered, and solar-powered generating assets.

