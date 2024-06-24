Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Cuts Stake in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY cut its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 495,249 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 4,369 shares during the quarter. LyondellBasell Industries makes up 1.7% of Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $50,654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors purchased a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $197,305,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 35.5% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,571,985 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $339,624,000 after buying an additional 935,430 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in LyondellBasell Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $82,854,000. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 3,162.5% in the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 614,259 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $58,170,000 after acquiring an additional 595,431 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,305,596 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $597,140,000 after purchasing an additional 569,887 shares during the last quarter. 71.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LYB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Mizuho upped their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $98.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $105.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LyondellBasell Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.08.

Shares of NYSE LYB traded up $2.31 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $97.52. The company had a trading volume of 1,897,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,862,223. The stock has a market cap of $31.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.13. LyondellBasell Industries has a 52 week low of $87.91 and a 52 week high of $107.02. The business’s 50-day moving average is $98.47 and its 200-day moving average is $97.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.17. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 19.31%. The business had revenue of $9.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.70 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.50 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.50%. This is a positive change from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is currently 82.84%.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

