Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Has $12.66 Million Stock Holdings in Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA)

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY lowered its stake in Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA – Free Report) (TSE:PPL) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 358,254 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,908 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s holdings in Pembina Pipeline were worth $12,661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Pembina Pipeline in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Pembina Pipeline in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Pembina Pipeline by 74.6% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,081 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 303.7% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,518 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,786 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Pembina Pipeline alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PBA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. CIBC boosted their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. StockNews.com lowered Pembina Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. TheStreet upgraded Pembina Pipeline from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.00.

Pembina Pipeline Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE PBA traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $36.63. 5,084,156 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,122,418. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.11. The stock has a market cap of $21.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.93, a PEG ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 1.24. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a 1-year low of $28.15 and a 1-year high of $37.67.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA – Get Free Report) (TSE:PPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.54. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. Pembina Pipeline had a return on equity of 13.33% and a net margin of 21.61%. On average, analysts expect that Pembina Pipeline Co. will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pembina Pipeline Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $0.501 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 17th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.47%. This is a boost from Pembina Pipeline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 86.96%.

About Pembina Pipeline

(Free Report)

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides energy transportation and midstream services. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 2.9 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, the ground storage capacity of 10 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA – Free Report) (TSE:PPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Pembina Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pembina Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.