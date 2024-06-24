Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Has $7.76 Million Stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY reduced its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 84.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,990 shares of the company’s stock after selling 340,091 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $7,759,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 91.2% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. 46.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:DVY traded up $1.68 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $122.30. The company had a trading volume of 360,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 525,144. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $102.66 and a twelve month high of $125.99. The firm has a market cap of $18.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $121.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $118.96.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $0.9304 per share. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

