Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Purchases 109,165 Shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY boosted its position in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Free Report) by 19.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 660,031 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 109,165 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY owned about 0.22% of CMS Energy worth $39,826,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CMS Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Headinvest LLC bought a new stake in shares of CMS Energy during the third quarter worth $26,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CMS Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Tobam increased its stake in CMS Energy by 2,432.3% in the 4th quarter. Tobam now owns 785 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 754 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 785 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. 93.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CMS Energy alerts:

CMS Energy Stock Up 2.0 %

NYSE CMS traded up $1.22 during trading on Monday, hitting $60.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,779,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,467,764. CMS Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $49.87 and a fifty-two week high of $63.76. The company has a market cap of $18.11 billion, a PE ratio of 18.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.09.

CMS Energy Announces Dividend

CMS Energy ( NYSE:CMS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. CMS Energy had a net margin of 13.19% and a return on equity of 12.83%. CMS Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CMS Energy Co. will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.80%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CMS has been the topic of several research reports. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on CMS Energy from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $61.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of CMS Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CMS Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on CMS Energy

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Jon E. Barfield sold 2,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.79, for a total value of $143,464.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,556 shares in the company, valued at $884,859.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other CMS Energy news, SVP Brian F. Rich sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.10, for a total value of $122,200.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 97,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,968,370.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jon E. Barfield sold 2,360 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.79, for a total value of $143,464.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $884,859.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 6,027 shares of company stock valued at $365,651. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

CMS Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CMS Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMS Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.