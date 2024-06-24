Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Sells 12,971 Shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY decreased its holdings in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Free Report) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,828,686 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 12,971 shares during the quarter. Interpublic Group of Companies accounts for about 2.0% of Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY owned 0.48% of Interpublic Group of Companies worth $59,670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IPG. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in Interpublic Group of Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Tobam boosted its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 2,340.0% in the fourth quarter. Tobam now owns 1,098 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,706 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. 98.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IPG traded up $0.05 on Monday, hitting $29.51. The company had a trading volume of 4,982,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,837,765. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.77. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.20 and a 12-month high of $40.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Interpublic Group of Companies ( NYSE:IPG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 29.70%. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. Interpublic Group of Companies’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.47%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.98%.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Interpublic Group of Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.13.

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Media, Data & Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising & Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications & Experiential Solutions. The Media, Data & Engagement Solutions segment provides media and communications services, digital services and products, advertising and marketing technology, e-commerce services, data management and analytics, strategic consulting, and digital brand experience under the IPG Mediabrands, UM, Initiative, Kinesso, Acxiom, Huge, MRM, and R/GA brand names.

