Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Sells 27,207 Shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR)

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY lessened its position in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Free Report) by 15.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 150,202 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 27,207 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY owned about 0.15% of Portland General Electric worth $6,308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Leeward Investments LLC MA lifted its position in Portland General Electric by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA now owns 546,701 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $23,694,000 after purchasing an additional 79,052 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its position in Portland General Electric by 309.9% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 174,052 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,046,000 after purchasing an additional 131,589 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in Portland General Electric by 205.1% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 78,278 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,338,000 after purchasing an additional 52,620 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Portland General Electric in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,644,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Portland General Electric in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,788,000.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on POR. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Portland General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Portland General Electric from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.00.

Portland General Electric Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE POR remained flat at $42.69 during midday trading on Monday. 741,944 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 960,289. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.36 and a beta of 0.58. Portland General Electric has a 1 year low of $38.01 and a 1 year high of $49.72.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $929.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $828.94 million. Portland General Electric had a net margin of 8.51% and a return on equity of 8.50%. Portland General Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Portland General Electric will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Portland General Electric Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.68%. This is a boost from Portland General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 24th. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.63%.

Insider Activity at Portland General Electric

In related news, VP Brett Michael Sims sold 963 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.03, for a total transaction of $43,363.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $630,239.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Portland General Electric news, VP Brett Michael Sims sold 963 shares of Portland General Electric stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.03, for a total value of $43,363.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $630,239.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Benjamin Felton sold 3,500 shares of Portland General Electric stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.60, for a total transaction of $142,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 31,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,297,170. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,463 shares of company stock valued at $274,064. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Portland General Electric Company Profile

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. It operates six thermal plants, three wind farms, and seven hydroelectric facilities. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,254 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 413 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 554 miles of 115 kilovolt line; and served 934 thousand retail customers in 51 cities.

Further Reading

