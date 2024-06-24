Mitsui & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MITSY) Shares to Split on Friday, June 28th

Mitsui & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MITSY – Free Report)’s stock is going to split on the morning of Friday, June 28th. The 2-1 split was announced on Friday, June 28th. The newly created shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, June 28th.

Mitsui & Co., Ltd. Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS MITSY opened at $929.16 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of $986.39 and a 200-day moving average of $884.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 0.82. Mitsui & Co., Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $658.89 and a fifty-two week high of $1,100.00.

Mitsui & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MITSY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $30.26 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $22.41 billion during the quarter. Mitsui & Co., Ltd. had a return on equity of 14.36% and a net margin of 7.97%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Mitsui & Co., Ltd. will post 78.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mitsui & Co., Ltd. Company Profile

Mitsui & Co, Ltd. operates as an investment and trading company worldwide. The company engages in the manufacture and sale of steel products and parts; steel processing, maintenance, and recycling activities; investment, development, and trading of mineral and metal resources, as well as resource recycling and industrial developing solutions; and upstream development, logistics, and trading of energy resources, such as natural gas/LNG, oil, coal, and uranium.

