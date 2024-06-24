Mizuho Lowers Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Price Target to $160.00

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Mizuho from $162.00 to $160.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $170.00 to $151.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Argus restated a buy rating and set a $167.00 price objective on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $152.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Phillips 66 from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $163.00 to $160.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Phillips 66 has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $157.79.

Phillips 66 Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of PSX stock opened at $138.09 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Phillips 66 has a 1 year low of $89.74 and a 1 year high of $174.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $144.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $144.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.62, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.37.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $36.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.87 billion. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 19.19% and a net margin of 3.84%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.21 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 11.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Phillips 66 Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th were given a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 17th. This is a boost from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is presently 35.38%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Timothy D. Roberts sold 37,742 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.80, for a total value of $5,502,783.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,051,617. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Phillips 66

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Phillips 66 in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in Phillips 66 in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Phillips 66 in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Phillips 66 by 102.1% in the 1st quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 190 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 76.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Phillips 66

(Get Free Report)

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Further Reading

