Mobico Group (LON:MCG) Shares Up 6.4%

Mobico Group Plc (LON:MCG – Get Free Report) shot up 6.4% on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 51.47 ($0.65) and last traded at GBX 50.30 ($0.64). 2,409,918 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 6% from the average session volume of 2,282,624 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 47.26 ($0.60).

Separately, Berenberg Bank cut Mobico Group to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from GBX 100 ($1.27) to GBX 66 ($0.84) in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th.

The stock has a market capitalization of £308.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -167.67 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 56.48 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 69.95.

In other Mobico Group news, insider Nigel Pocklington acquired 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 63 ($0.80) per share, with a total value of £25,200 ($31,967.53). In related news, insider James Stamp sold 14,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 56 ($0.71), for a total value of £8,332.80 ($10,570.59). Also, insider Nigel Pocklington acquired 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 63 ($0.80) per share, with a total value of £25,200 ($31,967.53). Insiders own 28.43% of the company’s stock.

Mobico Group Plc engages in providing public transport services in the United Kingdom, Germany, Spain, Morocco, Switzerland, the United States, Canada, France, and Portugal. The company operates through UK, German Rail, ALSA, and North America segments. It owns and leases vehicles. The company also provides student transportation, urban bus, regional/long haul coach, rail, and charter and other services; transit and scheduled coach services; and private hire and commuter coach travel services.

