Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Stock Position Lifted by CHICAGO TRUST Co NA

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA raised its stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 9.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,116 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,167 shares during the quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $988,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in Mondelez International in the 3rd quarter worth about $180,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Mondelez International by 9.5% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,143,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,350,000 after acquiring an additional 98,809 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Mondelez International by 6.5% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 979,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000,000 after acquiring an additional 60,081 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Mondelez International by 6.5% in the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 25,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,761,000 after acquiring an additional 1,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 41.2% during the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 63,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,415,000 after purchasing an additional 18,580 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on Mondelez International from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on Mondelez International from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Mondelez International from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.22.

Mondelez International Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MDLZ traded up $1.45 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $67.96. The stock had a trading volume of 4,729,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,295,872. Mondelez International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.75 and a twelve month high of $77.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The business’s fifty day moving average is $68.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.96. The company has a market cap of $91.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.58, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.54.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.06. Mondelez International had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 16.11%. The company had revenue of $9.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.16 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is presently 53.97%.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

