Mondi (OTCMKTS:MONDY) Shares Up 0%

Mondi plc (OTCMKTS:MONDY – Get Free Report) rose 0% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $38.48 and last traded at $38.48. Approximately 7,131 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 40% from the average daily volume of 11,902 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.47.

Mondi Trading Up 0.0 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $38.60 and a 200-day moving average of $37.92.

Mondi Company Profile

Mondi plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of packaging and paper solutions in Africa, Western Europe, Emerging Europe, North America, South America, Asia, Australia, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Corrugated Packaging, Flexible Packaging, and Uncoated Fine Paper.

