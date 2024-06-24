MoneyLion Inc. (NYSE:ML) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

MoneyLion Inc. (NYSE:ML – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the five ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $78.60.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of MoneyLion from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of MoneyLion from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of MoneyLion from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Lake Street Capital raised their price target on shares of MoneyLion from $75.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th.

ML stock opened at $73.84 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $776.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.46 and a beta of 2.81. MoneyLion has a 12 month low of $10.11 and a 12 month high of $106.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $80.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.61.

MoneyLion (NYSE:ML – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.89. The company had revenue of $121.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.32 million. MoneyLion had a negative net margin of 6.42% and a negative return on equity of 3.02%. MoneyLion’s quarterly revenue was up 29.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.29) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that MoneyLion will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at MoneyLion

In related news, CEO Diwakar Choubey sold 22,738 shares of MoneyLion stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.95, for a total value of $1,840,641.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 754,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,049,252. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other MoneyLion news, CAO Mark Torossian sold 1,018 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.71, for a total value of $83,180.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,814,452.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Diwakar Choubey sold 22,738 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.95, for a total transaction of $1,840,641.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 754,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,049,252. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 72,003 shares of company stock worth $6,175,744. Insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MoneyLion

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in MoneyLion in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,251,000. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MoneyLion during the 3rd quarter worth $1,145,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MoneyLion during the 4th quarter worth $1,148,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MoneyLion during the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of MoneyLion by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 37,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $808,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.43% of the company’s stock.

MoneyLion Company Profile

MoneyLion Inc, a financial technology company, provides personalized products and financial content for American consumers. The company's platform offers access to banking, borrowing, and investing solutions for customers. Its principal products include RoarMoney, an insured digital demand deposit account; Instacash, a cash advance product that gives customers early access to their recurring income deposits; Credit Builder Plus membership program; MoneyLion Investing, an online investment account that offers access to separately managed accounts invested based on model exchange-traded fund portfolios; Roundups, which provides features designed to encourage customers to establish good saving and investing habits; and MoneyLion Crypto, an online cryptocurrency account.

