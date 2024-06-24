Morgan Stanley Cuts Vale (NYSE:VALE) Price Target to $15.50

Vale (NYSE:VALE – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Morgan Stanley from $18.00 to $15.50 in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

VALE has been the topic of several other research reports. Bank of America reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $13.00 price objective (down previously from $20.00) on shares of Vale in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Vale from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Vale from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Vale from $20.50 to $20.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Vale from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vale currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $16.55.

Shares of VALE stock opened at $11.25 on Friday. Vale has a 1-year low of $11.02 and a 1-year high of $16.08. The firm has a market cap of $50.43 billion, a PE ratio of 6.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Vale (NYSE:VALE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $8.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.35 billion. Vale had a return on equity of 19.59% and a net margin of 18.72%. On average, analysts predict that Vale will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VALE. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Vale by 50.3% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 58,596 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $785,000 after purchasing an additional 19,597 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vale in the 3rd quarter valued at $542,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Vale during the 3rd quarter worth $269,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Vale by 12.2% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,478,802 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $19,816,000 after acquiring an additional 160,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Vale by 2.5% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 280,785 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,763,000 after acquiring an additional 6,716 shares in the last quarter. 21.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Iron Solutions and Energy Transition Materials segments. The Iron Solutions segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

