Morgan Stanley Raises Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) Price Target to C$20.70

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Morgan Stanley from C$20.00 to C$20.70 in a research note published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from C$9.10 to C$15.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from C$14.50 to C$18.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Pi Financial restated a buy rating on shares of Lundin Mining in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from C$13.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Lundin Mining from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lundin Mining presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$16.63.

Get Lundin Mining alerts:

View Our Latest Report on LUN

Lundin Mining Stock Down 3.1 %

LUN opened at C$14.47 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$15.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$13.12. Lundin Mining has a fifty-two week low of C$8.18 and a fifty-two week high of C$17.97. The stock has a market capitalization of C$11.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.16, a PEG ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.05, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The mining company reported C$0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C($0.02). Lundin Mining had a net margin of 3.04% and a return on equity of 3.49%. The company had revenue of C$1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.27 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Lundin Mining will post 0.7934045 earnings per share for the current year.

Lundin Mining Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. Lundin Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 189.47%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Senior Officer Teitur Nolsoe Poulsen sold 8,834 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$17.64, for a total value of C$155,831.76. In other news, Senior Officer Teitur Nolsoe Poulsen sold 8,834 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$17.64, for a total value of C$155,831.76. Also, Senior Officer Annie Laurenson sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$17.20, for a total transaction of C$215,000.00. Insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

About Lundin Mining

(Get Free Report)

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Chile, Brazil, the United States, Portugal, Sweden, and Argentina. It primarily produces copper, zinc, gold, nickel, and molybdenum, as well as lead, silver, and other metals.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lundin Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lundin Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.