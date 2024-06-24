Morgan Stanley Reaffirms Equal Weight Rating for Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Morgan Stanley reissued their equal weight rating on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has a $21.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

HPE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Barclays boosted their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, June 7th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $20.85.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Stock Performance

NYSE HPE opened at $20.92 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.17. The company has a market capitalization of $27.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.27, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.18. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 1-year low of $14.47 and a 1-year high of $22.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The technology company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.03. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 8.49% and a net margin of 6.38%. The business had revenue of $7.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 19th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 18th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is currently 37.96%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Gary M. Reiner sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total transaction of $975,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 150,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,944,995.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, SVP Jeremy Cox sold 18,323 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.96, for a total transaction of $310,758.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,541 shares in the company, valued at $263,575.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gary M. Reiner sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total value of $975,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 150,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,944,995.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 158,464 shares of company stock worth $3,160,866 over the last three months. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 10.1% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,806 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 9,391 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 23,822 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. Montgomery Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Montgomery Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,950 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IMPACTfolio LLC raised its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. IMPACTfolio LLC now owns 13,963 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

