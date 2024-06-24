Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) is Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s Largest Position

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY grew its stake in shares of Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX – Free Report) by 1.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,385,733 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,734 shares during the period. Mplx accounts for approximately 3.3% of Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s holdings in Mplx were worth $99,151,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MPLX. PSI Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Mplx by 63.6% in the fourth quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new stake in Mplx in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Mplx in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Mplx in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in Mplx in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. 24.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mplx Stock Performance

NYSE:MPLX traded up $0.90 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $42.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,429,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,110,459. Mplx Lp has a fifty-two week low of $33.33 and a fifty-two week high of $42.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $40.97 and its 200-day moving average is $39.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $43.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.35.

Mplx Announces Dividend

Mplx ( NYSE:MPLX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The pipeline company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.01). Mplx had a return on equity of 31.70% and a net margin of 34.96%. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. Mplx’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Mplx Lp will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 3rd were given a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.03%. Mplx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.63%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MPLX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Mplx from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Mplx from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Mplx from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mplx from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Mplx from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.11.

About Mplx

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; gathering, storage, transportation, and distribution of crude oil and refined products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products and renewables; and sale of residue gas and condensate.

