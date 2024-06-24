M&T Bank’s (MTB) Overweight Rating Reiterated at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler reiterated their overweight rating on shares of M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $164.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on MTB. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on M&T Bank from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of M&T Bank in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on M&T Bank from $151.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of M&T Bank in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a neutral rating and issued a $159.00 price target on shares of M&T Bank in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $159.79.

Shares of NYSE:MTB opened at $147.51 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $147.45 and a 200 day moving average of $141.50. The company has a market cap of $24.61 billion, a PE ratio of 9.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. M&T Bank has a 12-month low of $108.53 and a 12-month high of $156.65.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $3.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.13 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. M&T Bank had a net margin of 19.52% and a return on equity of 10.68%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that M&T Bank will post 13.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. This is a positive change from M&T Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.51%.

In related news, Director Kirk W. Walters sold 16,179 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.01, for a total transaction of $2,394,653.79. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $939,567.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other M&T Bank news, Director John P. Barnes sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.11, for a total value of $1,471,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,081,914.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kirk W. Walters sold 16,179 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.01, for a total value of $2,394,653.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $939,567.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 97,553 shares of company stock worth $14,724,147. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC grew its position in M&T Bank by 49.9% in the 1st quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Keynote Financial Services LLC bought a new position in M&T Bank in the 1st quarter valued at $1,690,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in M&T Bank by 53.3% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in M&T Bank by 168.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 18,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,655,000 after acquiring an additional 11,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in M&T Bank by 115.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 35,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,158,000 after acquiring an additional 19,041 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, and Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

