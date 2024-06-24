Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on MWA. Baird R W upgraded shares of Mueller Water Products to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Mueller Water Products from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Mueller Water Products from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised Mueller Water Products from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mueller Water Products currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Get Mueller Water Products alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on MWA

Mueller Water Products Stock Performance

MWA stock opened at $17.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 27.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.78. Mueller Water Products has a 1-year low of $12.11 and a 1-year high of $19.43.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.15. Mueller Water Products had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 8.10%. The business had revenue of $353.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $299.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Mueller Water Products will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Mueller Water Products

In other Mueller Water Products news, SVP Kenji Takeuchi sold 51,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.88, for a total transaction of $976,247.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $660,648.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Mueller Water Products news, SVP Kenji Takeuchi sold 51,708 shares of Mueller Water Products stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.88, for a total transaction of $976,247.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $660,648.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brian C. Healy bought 2,650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.18 per share, with a total value of $50,827.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,827. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MWA. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mueller Water Products by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,231,209 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $245,070,000 after purchasing an additional 227,843 shares during the period. Nuance Investments LLC raised its position in Mueller Water Products by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 13,161,657 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $189,528,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022,785 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Mueller Water Products by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,498,710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $107,981,000 after acquiring an additional 974,333 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Mueller Water Products by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 6,740,893 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $97,069,000 after acquiring an additional 430,572 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Mueller Water Products by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,417,005 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $78,006,000 after purchasing an additional 138,018 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.68% of the company’s stock.

About Mueller Water Products

(Get Free Report)

Mueller Water Products, Inc manufactures and markets products and services for the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water used by municipalities, and the residential and non-residential construction industries in the United States, Israel, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Water Flow Solutions and Water Management Solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mueller Water Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mueller Water Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.