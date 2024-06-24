Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN) Trading Up 1.5%

Mullen Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:MULN – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 1.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $2.80 and last traded at $2.72. 236,093 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 2,880,820 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.68.

Mullen Automotive Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.79.

Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($19.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mullen Automotive

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, insider Calin Popa sold 23,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.10, for a total value of $71,991.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 286,506 shares in the company, valued at $888,168.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Mullen Automotive stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Mullen Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:MULN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC owned 0.07% of Mullen Automotive at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 11.71% of the company’s stock.

Mullen Automotive Company Profile

Mullen Automotive, Inc, an electric vehicle company, manufactures, sells, and distributes electric vehicles. Its products include passenger electric vehicles and commercial vehicles; and provides solid-state polymer battery technology. The company is headquartered in Brea, California.

