Nano Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $2.73 Million (XNO)

Nano (XNO) traded 2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 24th. One Nano coin can now be purchased for $0.89 or 0.00001479 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Nano has traded down 11% against the US dollar. Nano has a total market cap of $118.93 million and $2.73 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $60,330.66 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $350.13 or 0.00580343 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.73 or 0.00009500 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.13 or 0.00114578 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.60 or 0.00037461 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $157.88 or 0.00261699 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.65 or 0.00044179 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42.96 or 0.00071213 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Nano Coin Profile

Nano (CRYPTO:XNO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 1st, 2015. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. The Reddit community for Nano is https://reddit.com/r/nanocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nano’s official message board is blog.nano.org. Nano’s official website is nano.org/en.

Buying and Selling Nano

According to CryptoCompare, “Nano (XNO), previously RaiBlocks, is a decentralized digital currency that addresses inefficiencies in existing cryptocurrencies. It uses a unique block-lattice architecture, enabling immediate transaction processing and scalability. The Nano network offers instant, fee-less transactions with unlimited scalability through an efficient consensus mechanism called Open Representative Voting (ORV). Nano is used for peer-to-peer transactions and is popular in microtransactions due to its instant and fee-less attributes. It was created by Colin LeMahieu in 2015 to address issues of scalability and fees in existing cryptocurrency designs.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nano should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

