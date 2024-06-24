Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $67.00.

NDAQ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities downgraded shares of Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Edward Jones initiated coverage on shares of Nasdaq in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Argus raised their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $76.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th.

In other Nasdaq news, EVP Bryan Everard Smith sold 7,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.91, for a total value of $465,534.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,879,785.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 89.3% during the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Nasdaq during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in Nasdaq during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in Nasdaq during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Nasdaq by 6,408.3% during the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. 72.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:NDAQ opened at $60.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.71, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.94. Nasdaq has a 1-year low of $46.88 and a 1-year high of $64.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $60.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.82.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.02). Nasdaq had a net margin of 15.98% and a return on equity of 17.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Nasdaq will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This is a positive change from Nasdaq’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.53%.

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Capital Access Platforms, Financial Technology, and Market Services. The Capital Access Platforms segment sells and distributes historical and real-time market data; and develops and licenses Nasdaq-branded indices and financial products.

