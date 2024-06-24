Navalign LLC Acquires 639 Shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Navalign LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 17.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 639 shares during the quarter. Navalign LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $837,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of American Tower by 11.2% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 303,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,979,000 after buying an additional 30,632 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Tower by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,023 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,733,000 after buying an additional 1,884 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 390,837 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,284,000 after purchasing an additional 10,767 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in American Tower by 1,038.9% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 17,744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,918,000 after acquiring an additional 16,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its position in American Tower by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 1,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AMT traded up $1.60 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $196.45. The company had a trading volume of 1,790,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,443,422. The stock has a market cap of $91.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39. American Tower Co. has a 1 year low of $154.58 and a 1 year high of $219.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $186.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $195.33.

American Tower Dividend Announcement

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by ($0.47). The firm had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.79 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 18.45%. American Tower’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.54 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that American Tower Co. will post 10.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 146.61%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AMT shares. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of American Tower from $243.00 to $223.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Raymond James raised American Tower from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $226.00 to $248.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Mizuho initiated coverage on American Tower in a research report on Monday, April 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $205.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on American Tower from $236.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $220.91.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Tower

In related news, EVP Sanjay Goel sold 3,504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.36, for a total transaction of $702,061.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,413 shares in the company, valued at $5,692,828.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.50, for a total transaction of $128,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,345,422. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sanjay Goel sold 3,504 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.36, for a total value of $702,061.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,413 shares in the company, valued at $5,692,828.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

