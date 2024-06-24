Navalign LLC Cuts Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Navalign LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 27.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 120,708 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 45,610 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF accounts for approximately 3.5% of Navalign LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Navalign LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $10,439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 22.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,630,558 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $804,308,000 after buying an additional 1,955,619 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 87.5% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,746,686 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $861,217,000 after purchasing an additional 4,547,415 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 601.6% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 4,364,788 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $385,673,000 after purchasing an additional 3,742,702 shares during the last quarter. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management now owns 3,654,504 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $322,912,000 after purchasing an additional 24,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 59.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,887,119 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $166,746,000 after purchasing an additional 705,607 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VNQ traded up $0.67 on Monday, hitting $84.64. The company had a trading volume of 2,834,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,424,040. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $70.61 and a 1-year high of $90.09. The stock has a market cap of $33.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $82.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.43.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

