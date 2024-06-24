Navalign LLC Has $2.01 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Navalign LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 7.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,222 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,804 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF comprises about 0.7% of Navalign LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Navalign LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $2,010,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,166,000. Carlson Capital Management boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 11.9% in the first quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 1,792,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,462,000 after acquiring an additional 190,045 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.9% in the first quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 16,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,251,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. City State Bank boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 21.2% in the first quarter. City State Bank now owns 78,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,033,000 after acquiring an additional 13,755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, &PARTNERS boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 76.8% in the first quarter. &PARTNERS now owns 23,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,811,000 after acquiring an additional 10,050 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:BSV remained flat at $76.74 on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,216,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,798,351. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $76.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.53. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $74.61 and a 1-year high of $77.32.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

