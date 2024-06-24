Navalign LLC Has $236,000 Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Navalign LLC lessened its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 69.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,932 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 4,337 shares during the quarter. Navalign LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Gold Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 355.3% during the fourth quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 346 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 1,857 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.92, for a total transaction of $226,405.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $536,448. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Walt Disney news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 1,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.92, for a total transaction of $226,405.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $536,448. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James P. Gorman bought 20,000 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $106.03 per share, with a total value of $2,120,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,170,116.01. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DIS traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $101.98. The stock had a trading volume of 7,386,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,451,609. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.49. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $78.73 and a 1-year high of $123.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $185.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.40.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $22.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.12 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 1.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Guggenheim boosted their target price on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $113.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Walt Disney from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic upgraded Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $126.29.

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

