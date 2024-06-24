Navalign LLC Has $524,000 Stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Navalign LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 43.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,398 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares during the quarter. Navalign LLC’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EL. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 16,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,440,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on EL shares. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Monday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $169.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $140.00 to $136.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $140.00 to $131.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Bernstein Bank increased their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $160.75.

Insider Activity at Estée Lauder Companies

In other news, EVP Jane Lauder sold 14,976 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.26, for a total transaction of $1,815,989.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,958,990.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Jane Lauder sold 14,976 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.26, for a total value of $1,815,989.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,958,990.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Tracey Thomas Travis sold 14,493 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.73, for a total value of $1,967,134.89. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 47,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,412,971.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,255 shares of company stock valued at $5,453,232 over the last quarter. 12.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Performance

Shares of EL stock traded up $1.28 on Monday, hitting $115.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,125,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,782,577. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.22 and a fifty-two week high of $198.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $129.13 and its 200-day moving average is $137.91. The company has a market capitalization of $41.28 billion, a PE ratio of 64.68, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.04.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.92 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Estée Lauder Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 148.32%.

About Estée Lauder Companies

(Free Report)

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.