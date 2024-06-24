Navalign LLC Purchases 998 Shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Navalign LLC grew its position in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Free Report) by 5.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,313 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 998 shares during the quarter. Navalign LLC’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $707,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sachetta LLC purchased a new position in shares of FirstEnergy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of FirstEnergy during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 327.3% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,034 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in FirstEnergy in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FE traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $38.50. 3,158,889 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,062,209. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $38.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.13, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.50. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 52-week low of $32.18 and a 52-week high of $40.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

FirstEnergy ( NYSE:FE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.02. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 8.22%. The firm had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.36 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on FirstEnergy in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price target on FirstEnergy from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded FirstEnergy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.09.

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

