Neurogene (NASDAQ:NGNE) Earns Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Neurogene (NASDAQ:NGNE – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $51.00 target price on the stock.

NGNE has been the topic of several other research reports. Baird R W raised Neurogene to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Neurogene in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Neurogene in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. They issued an outperform rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink started coverage on Neurogene in a research report on Monday, April 29th. They issued an outperform rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Finally, William Blair started coverage on Neurogene in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. They issued an outperform rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $48.60.

Neurogene Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NGNE opened at $31.01 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.00. Neurogene has a twelve month low of $12.20 and a twelve month high of $53.00.

Neurogene (NASDAQ:NGNE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.03) by $0.03. On average, analysts anticipate that Neurogene will post -4.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Neurogene

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Great Point Partners LLC bought a new stake in Neurogene during the fourth quarter worth $19,268,000. Avidity Partners Management LP bought a new stake in Neurogene during the fourth quarter worth $9,036,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Neurogene by 906.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 507,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,831,000 after purchasing an additional 457,062 shares during the last quarter. BML Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Neurogene during the fourth quarter worth $478,000. Finally, Privium Fund Management UK Ltd bought a new stake in Neurogene during the first quarter worth $274,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.37% of the company’s stock.

Neurogene Company Profile

Neurogene Inc, a biotechnology company, develops genetic medicines for rare neurological diseases. The company's product candidates include NGN-401 which is packaged in an adeno-associated virus 9 that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of Rett syndrome; and NGN-101, a conventional gene therapy candidate that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial to treat CLN5 Batten disease.

