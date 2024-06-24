New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) Sees Large Volume Increase

New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 4,043,517 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 164% from the previous session’s volume of 1,533,703 shares.The stock last traded at $22.21 and had previously closed at $21.47.

NFE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of New Fortress Energy from $32.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on New Fortress Energy from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on New Fortress Energy from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, New Fortress Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.17.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.60. The company has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.12 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.07. New Fortress Energy had a net margin of 17.90% and a return on equity of 31.34%. The company had revenue of $690.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $602.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that New Fortress Energy Inc. will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. New Fortress Energy’s payout ratio is presently 18.18%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of New Fortress Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,036,000. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in New Fortress Energy by 1,775.9% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 27,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $840,000 after purchasing an additional 25,982 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of New Fortress Energy by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 10,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of New Fortress Energy by 187.5% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 88,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,712,000 after purchasing an additional 57,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of New Fortress Energy by 42.1% in the first quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP now owns 32,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $992,000 after purchasing an additional 9,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.61% of the company’s stock.

New Fortress Energy Inc operates as an integrated gas-to-power energy infrastructure company that provides energy and development services to end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Terminals and Infrastructure, and Ships. The Terminals and Infrastructure segment engages in the natural gas procurement and liquefaction; and shipping, logistics, facilities and conversion, or development of natural gas-fired power generation.

