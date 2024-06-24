Ngai Hang Victor Chong Buys 23,500 Shares of Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD) Stock

Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD – Get Free Report) insider Ngai Hang Victor Chong acquired 23,500 shares of Clearside Biomedical stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.06 per share, for a total transaction of $24,910.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 63,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,310. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Clearside Biomedical Price Performance

Shares of CLSD remained flat at $1.08 during trading hours on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 325,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 285,625. Clearside Biomedical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.65 and a twelve month high of $2.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.33.

Get Clearside Biomedical alerts:

Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $0.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.15) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Clearside Biomedical, Inc. will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CLSD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research note on Monday, May 13th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective (down previously from $5.00) on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Clearside Biomedical from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Clearside Biomedical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Clearside Biomedical has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.50.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CLSD

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Clearside Biomedical

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLSD. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clearside Biomedical during the first quarter valued at $57,000. Rosalind Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Clearside Biomedical in the first quarter valued at about $3,967,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Clearside Biomedical in the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Clearside Biomedical by 14.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,490,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,811,000 after purchasing an additional 314,480 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.75% of the company’s stock.

About Clearside Biomedical

(Get Free Report)

Clearside Biomedical, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the revolutionizing the delivery of therapies to the back of the eye through the suprachoroidal space. It offers XIPERE, a triamcinolone acetonide suprachoroidal injectable suspension for the treatment of uveitis macular edema. It also develops CLS-AX, an axitinib injectable suspension for suprachoroidal injection, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial to treat wet AMD.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Clearside Biomedical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearside Biomedical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.