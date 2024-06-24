Nitches (OTCMKTS:NICH) Reaches New 52-Week High at $9.70

Shares of Nitches Inc. (OTCMKTS:NICH – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $9.70 and last traded at $9.70, with a volume of 58 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.70.

Nitches Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.33.

About Nitches

(Get Free Report)

Nitches Inc engages in the production and distribution of household, lifestyle, travel and leisure, sports goods, and clothing items. It also develops NITCHES OVS, an owner verification system (OVS) mobile application that can be used to verify authenticity and ownership of Nitches' luxury products, apparels, and streetwear clothing items.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Nitches Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nitches and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.