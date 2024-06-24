Northeast Indiana Bancorp (OTCMKTS:NIDB) Shares Down 4.7%

Northeast Indiana Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NIDB – Get Free Report) shares fell 4.7% on Monday . The company traded as low as $14.25 and last traded at $14.25. 998 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 42% from the average session volume of 1,731 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.95.
Northeast Indiana Bancorp Price Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of $34.49 million, a PE ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 0.38. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.66.
Northeast Indiana Bancorp (OTCMKTS:NIDB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.32 million during the quarter.
Northeast Indiana Bancorp Dividend Announcement
About Northeast Indiana Bancorp
Northeast Indiana Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Federal Savings Bank that provides various banking and financial advisory services. The company offers checking accounts, savings accounts, retirement accounts, health savings accounts, and direct deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Northeast Indiana Bancorp
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- The Top 3 Sectors Poised For Growth This Summer
- What Are Trending Stocks? Trending Stocks Explained
- U.S. Steel Stock: Betting on EPS Cut and Merger Uncertainty?
- Short Selling: How to Short a Stock
- GitLab Stock: Pioneering the AI-Powered DevSecOps Platform
Receive News & Ratings for Northeast Indiana Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northeast Indiana Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.