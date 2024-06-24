Northeast Indiana Bancorp (OTCMKTS:NIDB) Shares Down 4.7%

Northeast Indiana Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NIDB – Get Free Report) shares fell 4.7% on Monday . The company traded as low as $14.25 and last traded at $14.25. 998 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 42% from the average session volume of 1,731 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.95.

Northeast Indiana Bancorp Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $34.49 million, a PE ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 0.38. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.66.

Northeast Indiana Bancorp (OTCMKTS:NIDB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.32 million during the quarter.

Northeast Indiana Bancorp Dividend Announcement

About Northeast Indiana Bancorp

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 9th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 8th. Northeast Indiana Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 33.17%.

Northeast Indiana Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Federal Savings Bank that provides various banking and financial advisory services. The company offers checking accounts, savings accounts, retirement accounts, health savings accounts, and direct deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

