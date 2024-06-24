Northern Graphite (CVE:NGC) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.11

Posted by on Jun 24th, 2024

Northern Graphite Co. (CVE:NGCGet Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11, with a volume of 19310 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.

Northern Graphite Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of C$14.36 million, a PE ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.62. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.17.

Northern Graphite (CVE:NGCGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported C($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$4.21 million for the quarter. Northern Graphite had a negative net margin of 138.27% and a negative return on equity of 91.00%.

Northern Graphite Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Northern Graphite Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of graphite and other battery mineral properties in North America. The company holds 100% interests in the Bissett Creek graphite project located in southern Canada, which comprises Ontario mining lease number 109550 covering 565 hectares, and Ontario mining lease number 109335 covering 1,938 hectares; Lac-des-Îles graphite mine in Quebec; and the Mousseau West graphite project located in Quebec.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Graphite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Graphite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.