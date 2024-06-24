Nova R Wealth Inc. Has $1.39 Million Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Nova R Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 6.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,142 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for approximately 0.7% of Nova R Wealth Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Nova R Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 228.5% in the 4th quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 9,193,296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $377,844,000 after acquiring an additional 6,394,978 shares in the last quarter. Summit Rock Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $126,776,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 66.0% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,403,144 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $263,169,000 after purchasing an additional 2,545,589 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 6,220.9% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,420,155 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $94,894,000 after buying an additional 2,381,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 102.5% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 4,405,047 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $181,047,000 after buying an additional 2,229,581 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VWO traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $43.93. 6,846,558 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,601,170. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.76. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $37.46 and a 12 month high of $44.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.51 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

